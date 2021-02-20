Sign up for our daily briefing

Austin calls video claiming military allowed perpetrator to remain in service "disturbing"

Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday addressed a viral TikTok video of an emotional Marine saying her "perpetrator", who admitted to misconduct, had been allowed to stay in the service.

Driving the news: Austin called the video "deeply disturbing," and said he has asked his staff to get more information and provide assistance to the Marine.

  • In the video, the Marine, through tears, says that a commanding general had stepped in to allow her alleged perpetrator to remain in the Corps, despite an "admission to guilt."
  • “This is exactly why” women in the military have died by suicide, the Marine adds.
  • The video, posted to TikTok on Thursday, has gone viral across several social media platforms.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the video circulating social media concerning one of our Marines," the Marine Corps said in a statement Friday Friday.

  • "This video specifically refers to an allegation of misconduct regarding the wrongful appropriation & distribution of personal information," the Corps added.
  • "The current administrative separation process for the accused perpetrator mentioned in the video is ongoing. The Marine in the video is safe & has been afforded the opportunity to meet with senior representatives in her command."
  • "We take all allegations of prohibited conduct & activities seriously to ensure our people are fully supported with appropriate resources specific to the nature of an incident."

The big picture: In one of his first official acts as Pentagon chief, Austin directed senior military leaders to send him reports on sexual assault prevention programs, so the department can evaluate which initiatives have been most effective.

  • There were 7,825 sexual assault reports involving service members as victims in 2019, up 3% from the previous year, per the Defense Department.
  • While the military has been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations for years, the issue gained renewed attention following the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who told family and friends she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared from Fort Hood in April 2020.
  • An independent review of the case found that "there was a permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment at Fort Hood. "

Austin reiterated on Friday that he takes the issue of sexual assault "very, very seriously."

  • “We have been working at this for a long time in earnest, but we haven’t gotten it right,” Austin said. “And my commitment to my soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, and dependents is we’re going to do everything in our power to get it right.”

Go deeper: Austin orders evaluation of military sexual assault prevention programs

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Sequoia Capital says it was hacked

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sequoia Capital told its investors on Friday that some of their personal and financial information may have been accessed by a third party, after a Sequoia employee's email was successfully phished, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sequoia is one of the largest and most successful venture capital firms in the world, with portfolio companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Robinhood. It also has invested in cybersecurity firms like FireEye and Carbon Black.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: White House says vaccine weather delays will be resolved by next week — Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coinbase valued above $100 billion, ahead of direct listing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was valued at just over $100 billion in a recent private market share sale ahead of its upcoming public listing, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Coinbase could go public at a higher initial valuation than any other U.S. tech company since Facebook.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow