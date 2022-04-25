Skip to main content
Secretary Austin: U.S. would like to see Russian military "weakened"

Julia Shapero
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the U.S. would like to see Russia's military "weakened to a degree."

The big picture: Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

  • Austin and Blinken promised Zelensky over $300 million in foreign military financing and noted that the U.S. had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.
  • They also said that U.S. diplomats will return to Ukraine this week.

What they're saying: "We want to see Russia weakened to a degree that it can't do the kinds of things it has done in invading Ukraine," Austin told reporters in Poland.

  • "It has already lost a lot of military capability and a lot of its troops, quite frankly," Austin added. "And we want to see them not have the capability to very quickly reproduce that capability."

