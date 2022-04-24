Skip to main content
18 mins ago - World

Blinken and Austin meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

Axios
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv late Sunday, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first time top U.S. officials have traveled to Ukraine since the unprovoked Russian incursion began.

State of play: The meeting comes just days after the Biden administration unveiled another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery. The announcement brought the total U.S. military aid to the country since Russia's invasion to around $3.4 billion.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniya Kravchuk told ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” that the visit sends “a powerful signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left alone with this war.”
  • United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will be visiting with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin separately this week, the UN announced Friday.

