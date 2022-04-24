Blinken and Austin meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv late Sunday, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first time top U.S. officials have traveled to Ukraine since the unprovoked Russian incursion began.

State of play: The meeting comes just days after the Biden administration unveiled another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery. The announcement brought the total U.S. military aid to the country since Russia's invasion to around $3.4 billion.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniya Kravchuk told ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” that the visit sends “a powerful signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left alone with this war.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will be visiting with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin separately this week, the UN announced Friday.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.