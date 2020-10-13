Updated 3 mins ago - Technology

Live: Apple debuts 5G iPhones, cheaper HomePod speaker

Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new, cheaper version of its HomePod speaker at an event where it is also set to unveil the latest iPhone lineup.

Why it matters: Apple's events may not be as drama-packed as they once were, but the iPhone remains the most important product in Apple's lineup and a bellwether for the broader industry.

iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that 5G support is coming to the new iPhones, as expected.

HomePod mini

The new HomePod mini is a small, mostly spherical speaker designed to offer a cheaper alternative to the company's pricey smart speaker. The device has a touch panel on the top for playing and pausing music.

  • A pair of HomePod minis can be used for stereo sound.
  • The devices will work with online radio services like Pandora and TuneIn and soon, with third-party music services including Amazon.
  • A new Intercom feature can be used to send messages to AirPods throughout the home, as well as to iPhones, AppleWatches and vehicles, via CarPlay.
  • The HomePod mini comes in white and space gray, will sell for $99, can be ordered as of Nov. 6 and starts shipping Nov. 16

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
57 mins ago - World

As Taiwan's profile rises, so does risk of conflict with China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Taiwan's success in fighting the coronavirus, along with high-profile U.S. support in recent months, has raised the nation's profile on the international stage. But Beijing views this new prominence as a serious provocation.

Why it matters: Military conflict between China and Taiwan could embroil not just Asia but also the U.S. and other outside players in a larger conflagration.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.

  1. Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
  2. Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
  3. Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
  4. Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
  5. Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
  6. Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.
Maria Arias
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says Senate will vote on new PPP funding before election

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) speaks after Senate Republican Policy Luncheon in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate's "first order of business" when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on "targeted relief for American workers," including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Why it matters: House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are still very far apart on key elements of a relief deal, and any push for smaller, more targeted legislation is more of a political maneuver than any thing else.

