Live: Apple debuts 5G iPhones, cheaper HomePod speaker

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com
Apple on Tuesday introduced a new, cheaper version of its HomePod speaker at an event where it is also set to unveil the latest iPhone lineup.
Why it matters: Apple's events may not be as drama-packed as they once were, but the iPhone remains the most important product in Apple's lineup and a bellwether for the broader industry.
iPhone
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that 5G support is coming to the new iPhones, as expected.
HomePod mini
The new HomePod mini is a small, mostly spherical speaker designed to offer a cheaper alternative to the company's pricey smart speaker. The device has a touch panel on the top for playing and pausing music.
- A pair of HomePod minis can be used for stereo sound.
- The devices will work with online radio services like Pandora and TuneIn and soon, with third-party music services including Amazon.
- A new Intercom feature can be used to send messages to AirPods throughout the home, as well as to iPhones, AppleWatches and vehicles, via CarPlay.
- The HomePod mini comes in white and space gray, will sell for $99, can be ordered as of Nov. 6 and starts shipping Nov. 16