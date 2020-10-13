Live: Apple debuts 5G iPhones, cheaper HomePod speaker

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new, cheaper version of its HomePod speaker at an event where it is also set to unveil the latest iPhone lineup.

Why it matters: Apple's events may not be as drama-packed as they once were, but the iPhone remains the most important product in Apple's lineup and a bellwether for the broader industry.

iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that 5G support is coming to the new iPhones, as expected.

HomePod mini

The new HomePod mini is a small, mostly spherical speaker designed to offer a cheaper alternative to the company's pricey smart speaker. The device has a touch panel on the top for playing and pausing music.