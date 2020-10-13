Apple will introduce its latest iPhones today using the same format it has employed for more than a decade: a dedicated press event with executives touting how much better the new product is than all the ones that came before it.

Reality check: Apple events aren't nearly as exciting as they used to be. That's especially true since they've gone virtual during the pandemic. But a number of other factors also keep today's hourlong commercials from being as compelling as they used to be.

No Steve Jobs: Jobs had a number of irreplaceable qualities, including his impeccable sense for what customers would want to buy and his ability to bend entire industries to his will. Also unmatched were his showmanship skills, where the "reality distortion field" Jobs was often described as casting was in full effect.

Yes, but: Let’s be clear: These events were always formulaic.

Steve Jobs would start with a series of statistical updates before offering usually modest software introductions and then moving on to the key hardware news and, quite often, ending with “one more thing.”

It was a magic act that, over time, became a predictable ritual.

Flashback: For more than two decades beginning in the mid-80s, Apple introduced most of its products at Macworld Expo, a twice-a-year event run by IDG. Apple announced in 2008 that Steve Jobs would stop giving keynotes and the company pulled out of Macworld Expo shortly thereafter, leading to the conference’s demise.