LinkedIn launching its own podcast network

LinkedIn is piloting its own podcast network from top creators. The network will include original podcasts from LinkedIn's news team.

Why it matters: It's the latest investment the company is making to lure professional creators to its platform. The company launched a global creator program last year.

Details: The new podcast network will include a slate of 12 shows called "LinkedIn Presents," which feature exclusive programming from career influencers and industry executives like Morra Aarons-Mele, Rufus Griscom, Mita Mallick and Dee C. Marshall.