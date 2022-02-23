Sign up for our daily briefing

LinkedIn launching its own podcast network

Sara Fischer

Photo by studioEAST/Getty Images

LinkedIn is piloting its own podcast network from top creators. The network will include original podcasts from LinkedIn's news team.

Why it matters: It's the latest investment the company is making to lure professional creators to its platform. The company launched a global creator program last year.

Details: The new podcast network will include a slate of 12 shows called "LinkedIn Presents," which feature exclusive programming from career influencers and industry executives like Morra Aarons-MeleRufus GriscomMita Mallick and Dee C. Marshall.

  • LinkedIn says podcasts hosts will be able to further connect with audiences on LinkedIn through newsletters, live events and other tools directly on their profiles.

Andrew Freedman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect U.S. energy prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian government's moves to redraw the map of Ukraine, while threatening to conduct a wider and more devastating invasion, is already impacting turbulent energy markets.

Why it matters: The clearest way Americans will feel the price of the conflict may be in the form of energy costs, especially the price of gas at the pump.

Andrew SolenderShawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of D.C. trucker protest

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory after ending their mission in Washington on May 24, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech bets big on offices

Tech companies were among the first to send workers home, and they're likely to have vast numbers of jobs that can be done fully remotely — but they're still betting that offices will be the future.

Stunning stat: Tech companies held 36 of the 100 biggest office leases in 2021, up from 18 in 2020, per a new CBRE analysis.

