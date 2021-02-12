Sign up for our daily briefing

LinkedIn is the latest tech giant to launch a creator program

Photo by studioEAST/Getty Images

LinkedIn is building a creator management team to help grow its community of content creators on the platform, according to an announcement from the company's editor in chief.

Why it matters: The success of platforms like TikTok, OnlyFans and Substack has led to a mad dash of investments from tech companies into the creator economy. Facebook and Snapchat have launched TikTok competitors, and Twitter bought a newsletter platform.

What they're saying: "Creators are the driving engine of LinkedIn," the company's editor-in-chief Dan Roth tweeted.

  • "Creators are the ones who often get that ball rolling, creating original posts, stories, videos, articles, etc.; amplifying new people to follow; sharing news and links and explaining why they're worth our time," Roth tweeted.
  • Roth says he's hiring for a head of community to report to him. The job posting for the role says the head of community will build and run "a global team."
  • The job listing for the role, posted on LinkedIn, says: "We’re starting a community management team to support and grow our content creators, with the mission to source, nurture, uplevel and retain these important voices."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
Feb 11, 2021 - Technology

Actors union votes to represent influencers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, plans to start representing online influencers as well.

Why it matters: A growing number of online content creators make their living promoting various products on social media. The union says the move will allow people to more easily make a career out of being an influencer and gain access to health care and other benefits.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
13 hours ago - Technology

Facebook tries to end its love-hate affair with politics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook's new moves to dial back the volume of political content in users' news feeds represent the latest lurch in the social network's erratic handling of its role as the world's digital public square.

Driving the news: Facebook, having captured a vast chunk of the digital ad business and trained users to view its stream of posts as a one-stop shop for all their informational needs, now says it plans to limit its distribution of posts about politics and broaden its situational bans on political ads.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Senators launch into Q&A portion of trial

Donald Trump's lawyers argued four key points during their defense of the former president on Friday — all focused on process.

The latest: During the question and answer portion of the trial Friday afternoon, Trump attorney Michael van der Veen responded to a question posed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, refusing to say whether his client won or lost the 2020 election and describing his own judgment on the matter as “irrelevant.”

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow