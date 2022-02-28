LinkedIn acquires Israeli marketing analytics company Oribi

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

LinkedIn acquires Israeli marketing analytics company Oribi

Sara Fischer

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

LinkedIn says it has entered an agreement to acquire Oribi, a six-year-old analytics company, to bolster its ad business and to establish a presence in Israel.

Why it matters: The deal will make it easier for LinkedIn's ad clients to measure how well their ads perform.

Details: Several members of the Oribi team will join LinkedIn when the deal closes, including its founder, Iris Shoor.

  • Oribi specializes in measuring how well ads drive desired outcomes, like a final purchase. LinkedIn hopes to build on its current capabilities with the expertise of Oribi's staff.
  • “We're doubling down on attribution to help our customers gain actionable insights and the Oribi team and technology brings deep expertise that will get us there faster," said Tomer Cohen, chief product officer of LinkedIn.
  • Alongside the deal, LinkedIn said it will open up its first office in Israel, based in Tel Aviv.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.

The big picture: LinkedIn and its parent Microsoft have invested heavily in its ad business over the past year, both via acquisitions and product updates.

  • Microsoft brought in $10 billion+ in ad revenue last year (excluding traffic acquisition costs), which includes ad revenue from LinkedIn. Last April, the company said Linkedin had surpassed $10 billion in yearly ad revenue.
  • Microsoft acquired AT&T’s addressable ad business Xandr late last year for an undisclosed sum. It also renewed a long-term partnership with Taboola, an open-web content recommendation and ad platform.

Be smart: Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in 2016 in a $26.2 billion deal, which at the time was its largest deal ever. LinkedIn has since operated independently,

  • As it pertains to the latest deal, a spokesperson said, “LinkedIn continues to operate independently and we're excited about how this acquisition will help accelerate our attribution capabilities across our lines of business."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - World

Zelensky: Next 24 hours are "crucial" as talks with Russia begin

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrives today for talks in Belarus' Gomel region. Photo by Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6am ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.

The latest: Ukraine's Interior Ministry said dozens of civilians had been killed and hundreds wounded by indiscriminate shelling in Kharkiv, a city on the border with Russia. Ukrainian forces have so far remained in control of the city of 1.5 million, the second-largest in the country and one that has endured some of the most intense shelling of the war.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 13 mins ago - World

UN: Over 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "The governments and people of those [neighboring] countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted Saturday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!