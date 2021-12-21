Sign up for our daily briefing

AT&T selling ad tech unit Xandr to Microsoft

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AT&T is selling its ad tech unit Xandr to Microsoft. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Why it matters: AT&T has been scrambling to get Xandr off its balance sheet. Sources told Axios earlier this year that Xandr loses tens of millions a year and has been grossly mismanaged.

  • Sources told Axios that Xandr brings in roughly $300-$380 million in revenue annually and loses between $50-$90 million, depending on how losses are accounted for, according to at least four sources familiar with its numbers.

Be smart: As Axios has previously reported, Xandr made most of its money from transactions it facilitated internally on behalf of AT&T, monetizing WarnerMedia properties and DirecTV addressable ad inventory.

  • But AT&T is shedding both assets. It spun off DirecTV into a joint venture with private equity giant TPG earlier this year. It announced a deal to spin out WarnerMedia into a new company with Discovery.

Catch up quick: Xandr was created in 2018 through the $1.6 billion acquisition of AppNexus, an ad exchange, and a smaller acquisition of Clypd, a TV ad tech company. AT&T has struggled for months to find a buyer for Xandr, even though the ad tech industry is flourishing.

The big picture: AT&T isn't alone in its botched media and ad tech ventures. Verizon sold off its media and ad tech assets last year to a private equity firm for $5 billion, about half of what it paid to acquire them.

Go deeper: AT&T scrambles to sell ad tech unit Xandr as losses mount

Go deeper

Sara FischerAshley Gold
16 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech spends millions on ads to sway D.C. leaders

Expand chart
Data: Bully Pulpit Interactive; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

New data shows that the tech sector spends the most money by far on public affairs advertising in newsletters targeting D.C. decision makers.

Why it matters: Big Tech's big investment shows how much money the industry is willing to spend on influencing lawmakers, despite the fact that major regulation of the industry appears far off.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Private investors plot Forbes buyout

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investment firm GSV is working on a bid to buy Forbes Media at a $620 million valuation as an alternative to Forbes' announced SPAC merger, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed's public listing last week added to growing skepticism about the SPAC market for media companies. Its shares are down roughly 40% from its opening price, and 94% of investors redeemed their stock following the merger news.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House memo: You're better off now

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow