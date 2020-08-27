1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "QAnon is bats--t crazy"

Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Vanity Fair that “QAnon is bats--t crazy," adding that he believes the conspiracy theory is "very much a threat."

The big picture: QAnon has grown increasingly popular in mainstream Republican politics, with multiple supporters winning congressional primaries — most notably Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is likely to enter the House after winning the GOP nomination in a deep-red Georgia district.

  • Among other threads, QAnon baselessly claims that a powerful cabal of pedophiles and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down President Trump.
  • The FBI has categorized the conspiracy theory as a potential domestic terror threat.

What he's saying: "Crazy stuff. Inspiring people to violence. I think it is a platform that plays off people’s fears, that compels them to do things they normally wouldn’t do. And it’s very much a threat."

  • "I would like to remove Section 230 liability. That if you’re going to have a social media site like QAnon or anything else, you spread this stuff at your own peril."
  • "So when this guy went into the pizza restaurant in Washington, because they alleged that Hillary Clinton was running a pedophile ring out of a pizza place in Washington. This guy took it seriously, went in with an AR-15 and started shooting up place. Thank God nobody got killed. But the pizza owner under my theory, could sue QAnon for passing along garbage. That’s a pretty dramatic step."

The big picture: President Trump added fuel to calls to condemn QAnon after he praised its supporters at a press conference earlier this month, claiming they "like me very much" and "love America."

  • That prompted Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) to say that "real leaders" would denounce the "nuts" QAnon.

Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Conspiracy-backing GOP candidate says she was invited to White House for RNC

Photo via "Unite America First"

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, said in a tweet on Tuesday that President Trump has invited her to the White House to attend his acceptance speech on Thursday evening.

Why it matters: Greene has repeatedly made offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos, and she has publicly supported the QAnon movement and other far-right conspiracy theories.

Aug 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

RNC drops speaker after anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy tweet

Mary Ann Mendoza with President Trump at the White House in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mary Ann Mendoza, who was scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, was pulled from the program hours before it began after she retweeted an anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, which has since been deleted.

Why it matters: Mendoza urged her more than 40,000 Twitter followers to investigate an alleged Jewish plot to enslave the world, linking to a thread of tweets from a QAnon conspiracy theorist, The Daily Beast first reported.

36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft working with Walmart on TikTok deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft is working with Walmart on its efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, Axios has learned from multiple sources close to the process.

The state of play: The idea would be to help turn TikTok U.S. into more of an e-commerce app for creators and users, much like what TikTok parent company ByteDance does with a similar app in China.

