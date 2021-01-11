Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Sen. Josh Hawley signs on to the Pennsylvania objection in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
The Lincoln Project is launching an ad campaign against companies who bankroll Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying states' Electoral College votes last week, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: There's mounting pressure on businesses to separate themselves from Republicans who sought to delay or stop the certification of President-elect Biden's win.
- Major corporations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dow and Marriott International, say they are pausing donations to candidates who voted against certification.
- Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, say they're halting donations altogether.
Between the lines: The Lincoln Project will also target advertising toward companies' employees.
- The goal is to “destabilize the companies’ operations by fomenting employee rebellions,” Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt told the Post.