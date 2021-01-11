Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lincoln Project targets companies who donate to Republicans

Sen. Josh Hawley signs on to the Pennsylvania objection in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Lincoln Project is launching an ad campaign against companies who bankroll Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying states' Electoral College votes last week, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: There's mounting pressure on businesses to separate themselves from Republicans who sought to delay or stop the certification of President-elect Biden's win.

  • Major corporations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dow and Marriott International, say they are pausing donations to candidates who voted against certification.
  • Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, say they're halting donations altogether.

Between the lines: The Lincoln Project will also target advertising toward companies' employees.

  • The goal is to “destabilize the companies’ operations by fomenting employee rebellions,” Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt told the Post.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Major businesses say they will pause political donations following Capitol riots

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Major businesses are pausing donations to politicians in light of Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Marriott will pause donations from its PAC to "who voted against certification of the election,” a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Citigroup meanwhile will pause all donations from its PAC for the rest of the quarter, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Large corporations cut off political donations after Capitol siege

Photo: Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a shock to Washington Inc., several corporations and tech giants are restricting or suspending political contributions after the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: The politics of pandering to the mob have become too dangerous for many of America's business leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Payment processor Stripe bans Trump campaign

Photo by Al Drago/Getty Image

Following Wednesday's violent siege of the Capitol, Stripe will no longer process payments for President Trump's campaign, which continued to fundraise. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and confirmed by Axios with a source close to Stripe.

Why it matters: This is the latest escalation in Big Tech's revulsed reaction to last Wednesday's insurrection in D.C., and the first to directly target money flows.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

