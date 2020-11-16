LGTBQ+ leaders back Cicilline for House leadership

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Rep. David N. Cicilline. Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool via AFP
A large group of LGTBQ+ leaders is endorsing Rep. David N. Cicilline in his bid to become assistant speaker of the House of Representatives.
Why it matters: Cicilline, the only openly gay member of the House leadership, is running against Rep. Katherine M. Clark for the fourth-ranking position in the House Democratic caucus as voting takes place this week.
The big picture: With House Democrats led by three people aged 80 or more, the contest for the No. 4 position could determine who will lead their party caucus - and be in line for the Speaker's slot - when the old guard steps aside.
- The letter backing Cicilline is signed by more than 100 Democratic office holders and strategists, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Maine Speaker-elect Matt Fecteau, former Speaker of the New York City Council Christine Quinn, President of the Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David and Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen.
- Cicilline, D-R.I., "remains the only openly LGBTQ+ member of leadership," the letter says. "He has been a critical representative for our community. We cannot afford to lose his voice now."
Separately, the Human Rights Campaign has endorsed Cicciline: "For all the fights we have ahead, we are proud to support him."
- The former Providence mayor currently serves as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
- Clark, a fellow New Englander from Massachusetts, serves a vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
- She previously announced the backing of Re. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, one of two co-chairs of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus.
- Pocan also serves as a co-chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus.