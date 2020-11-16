Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

LGTBQ+ leaders back Cicilline for House leadership

Rep. David N. Cicilline. Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool via AFP

A large group of LGTBQ+ leaders is endorsing Rep. David N. Cicilline in his bid to become assistant speaker of the House of Representatives.

Why it matters: Cicilline, the only openly gay member of the House leadership, is running against Rep. Katherine M. Clark for the fourth-ranking position in the House Democratic caucus as voting takes place this week.

The big picture: With House Democrats led by three people aged 80 or more, the contest for the No. 4 position could determine who will lead their party caucus - and be in line for the Speaker's slot - when the old guard steps aside.

  • The letter backing Cicilline is signed by more than 100 Democratic office holders and strategists, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Maine Speaker-elect Matt Fecteau, former Speaker of the New York City Council Christine Quinn, President of the Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David and Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen.
  • Cicilline, D-R.I., "remains the only openly LGBTQ+ member of leadership," the letter says. "He has been a critical representative for our community. We cannot afford to lose his voice now."

Separately, the Human Rights Campaign has endorsed Cicciline: "For all the fights we have ahead, we are proud to support him."

  • The former Providence mayor currently serves as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
  • Clark, a fellow New Englander from Massachusetts, serves a vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
  • She previously announced the backing of Re. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, one of two co-chairs of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus.
  • Pocan also serves as a co-chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus.

Marisa Fernandez
13 mins ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb files for its long-awaited IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb on Monday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering, which is expected to price in December.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

FBI: Hate crime murders hit record high in 2019

In August, the first anniversary of the deadliest attack against Hispanics in modern U.S. history, people in El Paso, Texas held memorial events to honor the 23 who died. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

The number of hate crime murders hit a record high in 2019, while overall hate crime incidents rose by nearly 3% last year, according to the FBI's annual hate crime report, published on Monday.

The big picture: The data coincides with a growing number of white nationalist hate groups, which rose by 55% between 2017 and 2019, per the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) watchdog group.

