Why it matters This is the first time a congressional committee has passed a bill to nationally legalize the drug, as ABC notes.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019, or MORE Act,would would require federal courts to expunge previous convictions for marijuana offenses,

What's next: The bill, which proposes to remove marijuana from a list of federally controlled substances, will now go to the full House.

Yes, but: While it has a good chance of passing in the Democratic-controlled House, it may well be thwarted in the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is against legalizing the drug, per CNBC.

Go deeper: