Most Americans support legalizing marijuana nationally (63%), but only about a quarter say they're interested in purchasing it (26%).
By the numbers: Young adults are most interested in purchasing marijuana — 40% of those ages 18-24 and 37% of those 25-34, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.
Over 70% of people 18-44 years old support legalizing marijuana nationally compared with only about half of people 65 and older.
According to Gallup, support for legalization reached majority support in 2013, a year after Colorado and Washington legalized recreational use. Support has continued to grow.
🍟 Fun fact: 16% of the elderly want to get baked.
Methodology: These data are from a SurveyMonkey online poll conducted among adults ages 18 and older in the United States. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. The survey was conducted June 6 - 10, 2019 among 4,486 adults. The modeled error estimate for the full sample is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and full crosstabs are available here.