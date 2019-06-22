Source: FactSet. Chart: Harry Stevens/Axios

Cannabis stocks are notoriously volatile. On Aug. 1, 2018, Tilray — a Canadian company that calls itself "one of the largest and most sophisticated producers of premium medical cannabis in the world" — was worth $1.66 billion.

By the numbers: A mere 35 trading days later, on Sept. 20, it was worth $16.37 billion. Today, it's worth $3.3 billion.