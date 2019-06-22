”Axios on HBO" spoke to Kika Keith, a community organizer and applicant to L.A.’s social equity program, who has been paying rent on an empty storefront for almost a year — but is still waiting for a license to open her business.

“Don't give us any handouts, but give us that opportunity to compete,” she says.

Pot means a potential windfall, at least for the few:

When former politician John Boehner joined the board of U.S. marijuana company Acreage Holdings, he was granted shares currently worth about $12 million. If the company gets sold as anticipated, Boehner's stake will be closer to $20 million.

Boehner was "unalterably opposed" to legalization when he was a politician, a stance that had significant criminal-justice consequences.

He told "Axios on HBO": "I don't know that there's any harm that's been done" by any delay in legalizing marijuana.

The main obstacle facing people of color interested in breaking into the legal marijuana business, said Boehner, is access to capital.

The bottom line: L.A. has yet to issue a single license to a social-equity applicant who wants to open a retail dispensary. Meanwhile, the overwhelmingly white executives and venture capitalists behind North America's largest marijuana companies are already sitting on billions of dollars in stock.

