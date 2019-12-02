Mormon family massacre: Mexican authorities detain suspects

Mexico's government said in a statement Sunday that authorities detained several people suspected of a cartel shooting massacre near the border of nine members of a Mormon family, who held U.S. and Mexican citizenship.

The big picture: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is under pressure to curb violence in the country. President Trump has vowed to designate Mexico's drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Attorney General Bill Barr is due to meet with officials in Mexico City "to discuss Trump's plan" this week, per the Washington Post, which reports three people were arrested in Bavispe in Sonora over the killing of the six children and three mothers from the LeBaron family.

