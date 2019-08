The big picture: After Deutsche Bank said in response to a court order Tuesday that it has tax returns House Democrats are seeking in subpoenas for financial details on Trump and his family, O'Donnell claimed on his show that a single source told him the bank's documents showed Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan application for Trump.

Trump's lawyers wrote to NBC Wednesday to demand a retraction, correction and apology for him what they called a "false and defamatory" statement, per Washington Post journalist Paul Farhi.

The president's son Eric Trump said in response to O'Donnell's statement on the story on Twitter that the Trump Organization would take legal action.