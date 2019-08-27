Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Deutsche Bank has Trump's tax records sought by House Democrats

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/ AFP/Getty Images

Deutsche Bank confirmed in a statement Tuesday that it has tax returns subpoenad by U.S. lawmakers seeking financial information on President Trump and his family.

The big picture: The letter of disclosure was filed in response to an appeals court order as part of a legal battle between Congress and the president over access to Trump’s business records, per the Washington Post. The court is considering a request by Trump to block access to financial records at the German bank and Capital One Financial Corp., Bloomberg notes. The bank’s public redacted response does not identify its client by name.

