Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the GOP response to the State of the Union, said President Biden and Democrats "have sent us back in time to the late '70s and early '80s" with reminders of runaway inflation, violent crime and a time when "the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map."

The big picture: Reynolds' speech, reflecting themes Republicans will campaign on as they seek to retake control of Congress in the midterms, was just one of several responses to Biden's address.

What they're saying: Reynolds said Republicans are leading a "pro-parent, pro-family revolution" as Republicans campaign on a parent's bill of rights and fight to win control of school boards.

"They have a right to know, and to have a say in, what their kids are being taught."

Tlaib centered her speech on Biden's Build Back Better spending plan even as she conceded it's "stalled" in the Senate.

"Mr. President, the work is unfinished. But we are ready to jumpstart our efforts again," she said, while also lavishing praise on parts of his agenda that passed.

Gottheimer and Fitzpatrick took note of the rarity of a bipartisan State of the Union response. "That's not something you see very often," Fitzpatrick said.