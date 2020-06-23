1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Kudlow: "I don't accept the view of systemic racism"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow doesn't believe there is systemic racism in the United States, citing the election of former President Barack Obama.

  • "I don't accept the view of systemic racism. I think there is racism in pockets of this country, but I do not believe it is systemic," Kudlow told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
  • "You have as evidence of that view, our first black president, just a few years back, won two terms, and I regarded that with pride as an American."

The big picture: Kudlow isn't the only Trump administration official to express such views.

  • Attorney General Bill Barr, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf all said they don't believe there's systemic racism in law enforcement.

The bottom line: Axios has added structural racism as a focus of our What Matters 2020 initiative.

  • Along with automation, capitalism, climate change, China, demographics, health care costs and misinformation, addressing this national challenge will outlive the moment and shape our lives regardless of who wins in November.

Margaret Talev
Jun 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What Matters 2020: Structural racism

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle, David Ryder/Getty Images, Matthew Horwood/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The toxic thread in America's fabric since slavery has rarely galvanized such attention or will for change across racial lines. Structural racism is a dominant issue in the presidential election, and Axios is committed to long-term coverage of its effects and the solutions.

Driving the news: We're making structural racism a focus of our What Matters 2020 initiative. Along with automation, capitalism, climate change, China, demographics, health care costs and misinformation, addressing this national challenge will outlive the moment and shape our lives regardless of who wins in November.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow disputes Navarro's claims that China trade talks are off

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in January. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow disputed comments from Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said Monday night on Fox News the U.S.-China trade deal is "over."

Details: "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow told me.

Alayna Treene
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: House Judiciary prepares to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr

US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is preparing to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr for his testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The expected subpoena comes after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who had been investigating President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

