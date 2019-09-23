U.K.'s Labour Party votes not to campaign against Brexit in next election

Only after that deal is negotiated will the party vote at a special conference on which side they will campaign for in the hypothetical referendum.

The big picture: The vast majority of Labour's members support remaining in the EU, but about 30% voted in favor of Brexit during the 2016 referendum. This dynamic has proven to be a significant challenge, with the party leadership's refusal to pick a side on the most polarizing issue in modern British history contributing to a drop in the polls.

Between the lines: It's not yet clear how Labour's latest decision to propose a second referendum without explicitly campaigning to remain will affect voters at the next election.

The Liberal Democrats, a smaller and more centrist third party, will campaign on a platform to cancel Brexit altogether if they earn a majority — attempting to market themselves as the pro-Remain option.

The bottom line: Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit by the Oct. 31 deadline, despite Parliament passing a law requiring him to ask for an extension if he can't strike a deal with the EU. If, by some miracle, Johnson is able to strike a deal acceptable to Parliament, Labour and the other parties' position on Brexit won't matter at the next election.