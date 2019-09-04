U.K. lawmakers pass bill blocking no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31

It's a torrid start for the new prime minister, who campaigned on a pledge to leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

The big picture: Lawmakers from across Parliament, including the ones expelled from the Conservative Party yesterday, view it as their moral obligation to rule out a no-deal Brexit, which experts warn could cause food and drug shortages, a "shock" to the economy and possibly the outbreak of violence in Northern Ireland.

How we got here:

On Monday, cross-party lawmakers unveiled a bill that would give Johnson until Oct. 19 to negotiate a deal with the EU. If Johnson failed, the bill would require him to request a 3-month extension to move the Brexit date to Jan. 31.

On Tuesday, Johnson watched as a Conservative lawmaker walked across the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberal Democrats, stripping the government of its 1-man majority in dramatic fashion. Hours later, Parliament defeated Johnson in a vote to take control of the legislative agenda.

On Wednesday, Parliament voted in favor of the bill to block a no-deal Brexit. The 21 rebels who were expelled for voting against Johnson have served for a total of 350 years as Conservative lawmakers and include several high-ranking former government ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill.

What to watch: Parliament will vote this evening on whether to hold a general election on Oct. 15, which Johnson hopes would earn him a fresh majority and a mandate to resolve the Brexit impasse by any means possible.

But in a twist made for television, the opposition Labour Party — which has been clamoring for 2 years to hold an election — has signaled that it will not vote in favor of an election until a no-deal Brexit is definitively off the table.

The bill must be passed in the House of Lords, Parliament's upper chamber, before it becomes enshrined in law.

The bottom line: Johnson is in a bind. No one quite knows how the next 57 days will shake out.

