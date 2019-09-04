U.K. lawmakers pass bill blocking no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31

The U.K. House of Commons voted 327-299 on Wednesday to pass a bill forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension rather than take the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce deal.
Why it matters: Less than a day after expelling 21 rebel lawmakers from his own Conservative Party, Johnson has seen his government defeated in Parliament for the 2nd consecutive time. And the day's not over yet. Parliament will vote in the next few hours on Johnson's motion to hold a general election on Oct. 15, which requires a two-thirds majority. It's quite possible that the bill will be rejected.