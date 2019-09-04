Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

U.K. lawmakers pass bill blocking no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31

Boris
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. House of Commons voted 327-299 on Wednesday to pass a bill forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension rather than take the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce deal.

Why it matters: Less than a day after expelling 21 rebel lawmakers from his own Conservative Party, Johnson has seen his government defeated in Parliament for the 2nd consecutive time. And the day's not over yet. Parliament will vote in the next few hours on Johnson's motion to hold a general election on Oct. 15, which requires a two-thirds majority. It's quite possible that the bill will be rejected.

  • It's a torrid start for the new prime minister, who campaigned on a pledge to leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal.

The big picture: Lawmakers from across Parliament, including the ones expelled from the Conservative Party yesterday, view it as their moral obligation to rule out a no-deal Brexit, which experts warn could cause food and drug shortages, a "shock" to the economy and possibly the outbreak of violence in Northern Ireland.

How we got here:

  • On Monday, cross-party lawmakers unveiled a bill that would give Johnson until Oct. 19 to negotiate a deal with the EU. If Johnson failed, the bill would require him to request a 3-month extension to move the Brexit date to Jan. 31.
  • On Tuesday, Johnson watched as a Conservative lawmaker walked across the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberal Democrats, stripping the government of its 1-man majority in dramatic fashion. Hours later, Parliament defeated Johnson in a vote to take control of the legislative agenda.
  • On Wednesday, Parliament voted in favor of the bill to block a no-deal Brexit. The 21 rebels who were expelled for voting against Johnson have served for a total of 350 years as Conservative lawmakers and include several high-ranking former government ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill.

What to watch: Parliament will vote this evening on whether to hold a general election on Oct. 15, which Johnson hopes would earn him a fresh majority and a mandate to resolve the Brexit impasse by any means possible.

  • But in a twist made for television, the opposition Labour Party — which has been clamoring for 2 years to hold an election — has signaled that it will not vote in favor of an election until a no-deal Brexit is definitively off the table.
  • The bill must be passed in the House of Lords, Parliament's upper chamber, before it becomes enshrined in law.

The bottom line: Johnson is in a bind. No one quite knows how the next 57 days will shake out.

Go deeper: The sticking point standing in the way of a Brexit deal

Brexit