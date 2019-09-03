Parliament defeats Boris Johnson to take control of Brexit process

U.K.'s Parliament voted 328-301 on Tuesday night to take control of the legislative agenda in an effort to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from forcing through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

Why it matters: The lawmakers who voted in favor of the motion include a number of high-profile rebels in Johnson's own Conservative Party, who now risk being stripped of their affiliation. Parliament on Wednesday will vote on a bill to force Johnson to seek a Brexit extension from the European Union. Operating under the assumption that the bill will pass, Johnson said he will introduce a motion tonight to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election an Oct. 14.