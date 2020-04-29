16 mins ago - Health

Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story"

Rashaan Ayesh

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the federal government "rose to the challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Trump administration's response a "great success story."

The big picture: More than 1 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 58,000 have died as of Wednesday — more than the total number of U.S. deaths during the Vietnam War.

  • The Trump administration has faced widespread criticism for its response to the pandemic, with many reports suggesting that the president failed to act on warnings from the intelligence community about the threat of the virus as early as January and February.
  • The administration has been praised, on the other hand, for its use of the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to produce ventilators and other critical supplies.

The next major hurdle is ramping up coronavirus testing, which is viewed as key to reopening the economy. Trump has contradicted governors and public health experts who say states lack sufficient testing capacity, and announced in a recent plan that the federal government will act as a "supplier of last resort."

What Kushner is saying: "I think that we've achieved all the different milestones that are needed. So the government, federal government, rose to the challenge and this is a great success story. I think that's really what needs to be told."

  • He added: "We have worked Democrats with Republicans and we've put our political differences aside, and by doing that we've saved hundreds of thousands of American lives. ... I think you will see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is by July, the country is really rocking again."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but it's still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration will work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

