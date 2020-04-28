34 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Fadel Allassan

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but is still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

The big picture: Fauci conceded to CNN's Jake Tapper that the U.S. does not have the "perfect" testing system President Trump has touted, but said: "We're going to get there." He also clarified that not everyone who "wants" a test necessarily "needs" one.

  • Fauci said on Saturday that the U.S. is testing between 1.5 million to 2 million people per week, adding: "We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks, and I think we will."

Flashback: President Trump insisted as early as March 6 that anybody who needs a test could get one.

What he's saying:

"Everyone who needs a test, according to the way we're approaching the identification, isolation, contact tracing — keeping the country safe and healthy. Hopefully we should see that as we get to the end of May, the beginning of June. Jake, that's what I'm being told by the people who are responsible for the testing. I take them for their word. If that doesn't happen, I'm going to go to them and say, 'What happened here? Why didn't it happen and how can we fix it.'"
— Fauci to CNN

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Alayna Treene

White House unveils coronavirus testing plan

President Trump unveiled two new documents at Monday's coronavirus press briefing — a coronavirus "testing overview" and "testing blueprint" — that lay out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, viewed as critical to reopening the economy.

Why it matters: Governors have urged the federal government to be more involved in expanding testing and coordinating a national strategy, but it’s unclear whether these new documents will allay their concerns.

Rebecca Falconer

Anthony Fauci praises "classy" Brad Pitt's "SNL" portrayal of him

Anthony Fauci told Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" Monday he thought Brad Pitt "did great" in his portrayal of him in the second "SNL at Home" cold open that skewered President Trump's response to the novel coronavirus.

What he's saying: "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers," Fauci said. "So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

