Ex-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker confirms he will testify in House probe

Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who resigned last week, will appear in a deposition on Thursday as part of the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment investigation, a committee official confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to top House Democrats on Thursday claiming that the deposition dates they had scheduled for 5 former and current State Department officials were "not feasible." Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was scheduled to appear on Wednesday, will now be appearing on Oct. 11 with the agreement of both the committees conducting the Ukraine investigation and her counsel, per the official.