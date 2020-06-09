51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Klan leader accused of driving into Black Lives Matter protesters

A man accused of driving his pick-up truck into peaceful protesters in Richmond, Virginia, over the weekend is an "admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology," prosecutors said Monday.

Details: Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Virginia, was charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding, and felony vandalism over Sunday evening's incident, tweeted Shannon Taylor, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County. "We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate," she said in a statement.

  • Prosecutors allege that Rogers drive "recklessly" toward the Black Lives Matter protesters, revving up his truck's engine before driving into the crowd. He appeared in court on Monday morning and was denied bond, according to Richmond news outlet WTVR.

What they're saying: "Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence. We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017," Taylor said in the statement, referencing the white supremacist rally that killed antiracism activist Heather Heyer.

  • "I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch."

Of note: In a separate incident on Sunday, a man drove a vehicle into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on Seattle's Capitol Hill, shooting and injuring one man. Police took a suspect into custody.

Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

One shot after car drives into crowd at Seattle protest

Seattle Police stand guard outside a precinct as people protest the death of George Floyd, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle on June 1. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

A man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters on Seattle's Capitol Hill late Sunday, Seattle Police Department tweeted, adding a suspect was in custody with a gun recovered.

Details: Video from the scene shows the driver get out holding a gun. The Seattle Times reports that he shot one man before walking toward a line of police, who took him into custody. Seattle Fire Department tweeted it transported a 27-year-old man to hospital in a stable condition after the shooting.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 7,085,894 — Total deaths: 405,168 — Total recoveries — 3,180,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,956,499 — Total deaths: 110,932 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. 2020: Trump to restart campaign rallies despite coronavirus threat.
  4. Public health: WHO says contact tracing data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatic patients.
  5. States: Disparities on display in D.C.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

South Asia emerges as a new coronavirus hotspot

Migrant workers and their families wait in Delhi for busses back to their home villages. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

India opened up restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship today even as it recorded a record-high 9,971 new coronavirus cases, the third-most worldwide behind Brazil and the U.S.

Why it matters: Lockdowns are being lifted in South Asia — home to one-quarter of the world’s population — not because countries are winning the battle against COVID-19, but because they simply can't sustain them any longer.

