One shot after car drives into crowd at Seattle protest

A man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters on Seattle's Capitol Hill late Sunday, Seattle Police Department tweeted, adding a suspect was in custody with a gun recovered.

Details: The Seattle Times reports the driver "got out and brandished a gun" and that one man was shot. Seattle Fire Department tweeted it transported a 27-year-old man to hospital in a stable condition after the shooting. "There are reports of multiple injuries at the scene," according to the Seattle Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.