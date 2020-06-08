19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

One shot after car drives into crowd at Seattle protest

Seattle Police stand guard outside a precinct as people protest the death of George Floyd, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Washington on June 1. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

A man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters on Seattle's Capitol Hill late Sunday, Seattle Police Department tweeted, adding a suspect was in custody with a gun recovered.

Details: The Seattle Times reports the driver "got out and brandished a gun" and that one man was shot. Seattle Fire Department tweeted it transported a 27-year-old man to hospital in a stable condition after the shooting. "There are reports of multiple injuries at the scene," according to the Seattle Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Colin Powell says he will vote for Biden over Trump

Former Secretary of State and retired four-star Gen. Colin Powell said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he will be voting for Joe Biden in November, rebuking President Trump as a liar and claiming he has "drifted away" from the Constitution.

Why it matters: Powell is one of a number of GOP leaders and military officials who are either openly denouncing Trump or declining to say whether they will support his re-election in the wake of his response to the George Floyd protests.

Rebecca Falconer
World

New Zealand is now free of coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference at the parliament in Wellington on May 20. She told a briefing on Monday she "did a little dance" around her lounge room when she was told there were no active cases in NZ. Photo: Kevin Stent - Pool/Getty Images

Auckland, New Zealand — There are no known novel coronavirus cases in New Zealand for the first time since COVID-19 arrived in the country on Feb. 28, the government announced Monday afternoon local time.

The big picture: Shaun Hendy, who heads Te Pūnaha Matatini, a scientific body advising the government on COVID-19, said locking down early with some of the world's toughest measures was "crucial" to NZ's success, as other countries struggle with slowing the virus' spread and rising death tolls.

Axios
Axios on HBO

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond has a candid conversation with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about race and the ongoing protests following the killing of George Floyd.

See the full interview Monday, June 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.