One shot after car drives into crowd at Seattle protest
Seattle Police stand guard outside a precinct as people protest the death of George Floyd, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Washington on June 1. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
A man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters on Seattle's Capitol Hill late Sunday, Seattle Police Department tweeted, adding a suspect was in custody with a gun recovered.
Details: The Seattle Times reports the driver "got out and brandished a gun" and that one man was shot. Seattle Fire Department tweeted it transported a 27-year-old man to hospital in a stable condition after the shooting. "There are reports of multiple injuries at the scene," according to the Seattle Times.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.