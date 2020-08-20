47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar, Microsoft's Smith warn of election interference

Axios' Mike Allen (l) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (r). Photo: Axios

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Microsoft President Brad Smith warned of ongoing election interference through technology on Thursday at an Axios virtual event on the Future of Employability.

What they're saying: "It was four years ago at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia that our eyes were first opened to nation-state cyberattacks on candidates and campaigns ... Here we are again four years later ... We have stronger defenses ... but the threats are becoming more sophisticated," Smith said.

  • "We are seeing attacks that are more likely to succeed than they were four years ago precisely because they are more numerous and more sophisticated," he added.

What to watch: "I think we need to be doing more not only to protect candidates and campaigns and journalists and think tanks, but where I think we really need to focus our energy is continuing to fight misinformation and securing our voting systems," Smith urged.

Klobuchar, who earlier in the year sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said: "Last election was a dress rehearsal for what [Russia is] going to try now. There's every reason to believe they're going to do it again."

  • Klobuchar also commented on President Trump's attempts to thwart mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, stating, "I would rather put ballots in the mailbox than voters in the hospital."
  • "...at least the mail-in ballot can't be hacked into," Klobuchar added.

Editor's note: This Axios event was sponsored by Microsoft.

Watch the event.

Axios hosted a conversation on the future of broadband access and the need for leadership now and over the next five years, featuring Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Microsoft President Brad Smith and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Fadel AllassanAlayna Treene
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate race

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday endorsed Massachussetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III in his bid to unseat the state's incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, giving Kennedy a crucial boost in a tight Democratic primary race.

Why it matters: Her move comes as many on the left have called for fresher, younger faces to represent party leadership. The 74-year-old Markey is backed by progressives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and co-authored the Green New Deal.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The 6 senior Trump 2016 campaign figures to face federal charges

Photo Credit: Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manaafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen. Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon's fraud arrest on Thursday made him the sixth senior 2016 Trump campaign figure to be hit with federal charges.

The state of play: While Bannon was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud donors to a private border wall construction project, the other five former Trump campaign officials found themselves wrapped up in the Mueller investigation.

