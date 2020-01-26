Amy Klobuchar: Bernie Sanders shouldn't "be leading the ticket"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Meet the Press Sunday that she will support the Democratic nominee but that Sen. Bernie Sanders should not be "leading the ticket."

What they're saying: "I think Senator Sanders' idea of kicking 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years is wrong. That's why I don't think he should be leading the ticket. I think I should be leading the ticket because my ideas are much more in sync with bold ways of getting things done," Klobuchar argued.