Amy Klobuchar: Bernie Sanders shouldn't "be leading the ticket"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Meet the Press Sunday that she will support the Democratic nominee but that Sen. Bernie Sanders should not be "leading the ticket."
What they're saying: "I think Senator Sanders' idea of kicking 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years is wrong. That's why I don't think he should be leading the ticket. I think I should be leading the ticket because my ideas are much more in sync with bold ways of getting things done," Klobuchar argued.
- "I'm the only one in the Senate running left on that stage that has passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat. That matters to people right now," she added.
Why it matters: Both Sanders and Klobuchar have surged in recent weeks. But while Klobuchar's surge has garnered newspaper endorsements and slight upticks in polling, Sanders has glided to the front of the 2020 pack and is leading in both Iowa and New Hampshire.
- Klobuchar is widely viewed as the electable option for Democrats, while voters grapple with far-left policies like Sanders' Medicare for All or tuition-free college.
