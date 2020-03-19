1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Joe Biden

Ursula Perano

Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed former Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: She's the 13th former Democratic candidate to endorse Biden, who has a large delegate lead and only one remaining opponent in Sen. Bernie Sanders. Gillibrand dropped out in August after struggling to gain traction in the crowded primary field.

  • Gillibrand told the Post: "He’s the absolute best candidate to defeat President Trump, and I think he is the person who has gained the trust and the respect of the American people in a way that no one else has."

Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden wins the endorsement of the National Education Association

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a March 8 campaign event in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was endorsed by the National Education Association Saturday night.

Why it matters: The endorsement by the largest labor union in the United States comes the night before the former vice president's Democratic presidential debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders in CNN's Washington studio, which will take place with no live audience as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Jacob Knutson

Biden on lack of Obama endorsement: "I have to earn this on my own"

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he doesn't believe President Obama's lack of endorsement hurt his campaign, adding: "I don't think it is time. He and I talked about this from the very beginning. I have to earn this on my own."

Why it matters: Some pundits have speculated that the days after Biden's landslide South Carolina victory would be the perfect opportunity for Obama to endorse, giving his vice president a much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday.

Ursula Perano

Sanders insists Democrats will unite around eventual nominee

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday dismissed claims from some Democrats that it would be difficult to unite the party around him, insisting on ABC's "This Week" that the "threat" that President Trump poses will rally Democratic voters and leaders to support the eventual nominee.

What he's saying: "At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is."

