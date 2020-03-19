Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Joe Biden
Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed former Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: She's the 13th former Democratic candidate to endorse Biden, who has a large delegate lead and only one remaining opponent in Sen. Bernie Sanders. Gillibrand dropped out in August after struggling to gain traction in the crowded primary field.
- Gillibrand told the Post: "He’s the absolute best candidate to defeat President Trump, and I think he is the person who has gained the trust and the respect of the American people in a way that no one else has."