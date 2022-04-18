Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) said in an interview with HuffPost Monday he "would love" to run for president against former President Trump, who is expected to mount a campaign for 2024.

What he's saying: "Even if he crushed me, like in a primary, to be able to stand up and call out the garbage is just a necessary thing, regardless of who it is," said the vocal Trump critic, who is not seeking re-election this year. "I think it’d be fun."

Kinzinger has not said what he plans to do after leaving Congress. "I’ll make a decision when we get there, if there’s a need and a desire," he told HuffPost.

A presidential campaign is "truly not anything I’m planning right now, but I’m not going to rule it out."

"Look, if we’re in a position, if it’s just terrible candidates and the country’s in a worse place? Maybe. But there’s no grand plan right now," he added.

"Maybe I would have run for governor. Maybe I would have run for Senate. Who knows? But yeah, my time in the House is, mercifully, coming to an end."

The big picture: Kinzinger became the target of Trump's wrath after voting to impeach him last year.