Kinzinger "would love" to have Mike Pence testify before Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said he would "love" to see former Vice President Mike Pence appear before the committee.

Why it matters: Pence is considered a key witness into what former President Trump was doing during the insurrection.

What they're saying: Asked by CBS' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan whether he'd like to see Pence speak to the panel, Kinzinger replied, "Yes, I would love to see that and I hope he would do so voluntarily."

"I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story, because he did do the right thing on that day. If he doesn't, then we'll look at the options, if there is information we don't already have."

Kinzinger added that the committee has "requested information" from various members of Congress, but that whether they choose to issue subpoenas will be "a strategic tactical decision, and a question of whether or not we can do that and get the information in time."

Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short testified before the committee in January after he was subpoenaed.