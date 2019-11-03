New book claims that Kim Jong-un views Trump as father figure

Author Doug Wead claims in his new book, "Inside Trump's White House: The Real Story of His Presidency," that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is "fascinated by Donald Trump" and even views the U.S. president as a father figure, according to Fox News.

Why it matters: The book ⁠— set to be released on Nov. 26 ⁠— offers a look into Trump and Kim's relationship in the aftermath of unsuccessful denuclearization talks, with tensions mounting over a new round of North Korean missile tests. Wead interviewed Trump on North Korea and read some of the personal letters exchanged between the president and Kim.