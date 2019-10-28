Americans of all ages see Trump as bigger threat to world peace than Putin or Kim

Data: YouGov, Victims of Communism; Note: Number of Gen Z respondents: 303, Millennial: 554, Gen X: 494, Boomer: 587, Silent: 162; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans across all generations have something in common: They are more likely to say President Trump is a bigger threat to world peace than North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping or Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, according to a new YouGov poll for the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit educational group.

Why it matters: Those of all ages see the president — the leader of the free world — as equally or more dangerous to global peace than dictators with histories of oppression and human rights violations.

