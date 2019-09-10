Former U.K. ambassador to U.S. who resigned over Trump critiques is made a Lord

Former U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch was named a Lord by former Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

The big picture: Darroch, a lifelong diplomat who previously served as the U.K.'s national security advisor and top representative to the European Union, resigned as U.S. ambassador in July after it leaked that he described the Trump administration as "incompetent" and "inept." His comments prompted a rebuke from President Trump, who threatened to "no longer deal" with Darroch.

