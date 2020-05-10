52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump economic adviser says he expects unemployment rate "north of 20%"

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.

Why it matters: With April's jobs report showing a catastrophic 14.7% unemployment rate, this is the "biggest negative shock to the jobs market that we've seen since World War II," Hassett said.

  • The unemployment numbers are even worse in Hispanic and black communities, which had previously been experiencing record-low unemployment rates.

Yes, but: Hassett noted that while unemployment numbers match Great Depression levels, the driving forces are different.

  • "There are a lot of economic differences between right now and the Great Depression. Here we understand why the economy is slowing down, and we expect that we can reverse it, whereas in the Depression there were a lot of other things, a lot of policy errors and so on that made the whole thing drag out."
  • Hassett pointed out that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts that there will be a recovery in the second half of the year, a view that he says the Trump administration shares.

Go deeper: Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 4,055,863 — Total deaths: 279,892 — Total recoveries — 1,386,631Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,312,099 — Total deaths: 78,862 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Jobs: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.
  4. Public health: Key virus modeler says "explosive" rise in mobility as states reopen is driving up death projection.
  5. Federal government: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the White House may wait "a few weeks" before considering another coronavirus relief bill — Top Trump health officials take self-quarantine measures after possible virus exposure.
  6. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. Food: The frozen-food quarantine diet is setting in — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children.
  8. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Key virus modeler says rise in mobility is driving up death projection

Christopher Murray, director of University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his coronavirus model projects that more than 137,000 people in the United States may die from the virus by August.

Why it matters: Murray's influential IHME model, which is one of the forecasts used by the White House, has been criticized for frequently revising its projections. Murray said his team is tracking cellphone data and has seen "explosive increases in mobility in a number of states" that will likely translate into more cases and deaths in 10 days.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow37 mins ago - Health

Exclusive: Pence says he'd be "happy" to see Michael Flynn back in government

Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea of bringing Michael Flynn back into government, after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser. This episode of "Axios on HBO" debuts Monday at 11pm ET/PT.

Why it matters: Trump said April 30 that he would "certainly consider" bringing Flynn back into the administration. Since Flynn had been accused of lying to the vice president, Pence's blessing clears an obstacle to him returning to Trump’s inner circle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy