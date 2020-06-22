45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin Hassett to leave White House this summer

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration this summer, after returning in March to help the president respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

Why it matters: Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief. His departure could cede power to administration officials who oppose a $2 trillion package and worry about the deficit.

  • Hassett's exit will deprive the president of another voice defending him on cable TV.
  • It also drains more in-house expertise ahead of the election. Andrew Olmem, a deputy on the National Economic Council, left his post on Friday.

Details: Hassett, who served as Trump’s first Council of Economic Advisers chair, has consistently warned about the economic downsides from the pandemic and has pushed for more spending to combat an unemployment rate that he’s warned could hit 23%.

  • Hassett has been cautious about the health dangers of COVID-19, promoting the use of face masks.
  • He's also argued — both internally and on television — for a large phase four economic package, including more direct payments to individuals and extending unemployment insurance benefits.

The bottom line: Hassett is an unpaid adviser and always planned for his White House return to be temporary. After leaving his CEA post in the spring, he had been serving as a distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and vice president and managing director of The Lindsey Group. He'll return to those positions.

  • The president can keep Hassett on speed dial. But Hassett will be leaving before the final stretch of Trump's re-election bid and as the White House tries to make sense of some dizzying numbers in an economic and health crisis with both short- and long-term challenges.

Mike Allen
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Sanders says John Bolton was "drunk on power"

Sarah Sanders and John Bolton at the White House in 2018. Photo: Mike Theiler/Pool/Getty Images

One former top West Wing official tells Axios that national security adviser John Bolton was unpopular even before the leaks from his tell-all, "The Room Where It Happened," which is out Tuesday.

Axios has a first look for you at a fiery passage from a book that's coming this fall from former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Speaking for Myself." She writes that, during President Trump's state visit to London last year, "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."

Alexi McCammond
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Pennsylvania swing voters look to shake-up for stability

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some swing voters in Erie, Pa., tell us they're gravitating to Joe Biden — less as a change agent than as a path back to stability, and to restoring the national respect they feel has been lost under President Trump.

The big picture: This was the first time in 16 of our monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus groups that more participants opposed Trump than supported him.

Axios
50 mins ago - Podcasts

What's next for Trump vs. Biden

The Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are beginning to look familiar. Even as he slides in the polls, President Trump's presidential campaign is doubling down on 2016 messaging and focusing on his base. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shifted his focus to health care and will bring on former President Barack Obama to the help raise money.

