Hassett says unemployment rate could still be in double digits by election

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election, but "all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere" by that time.

The big picture: Hassett said the unemployment rate next month will be "quite a bit higher" than April's rate of 14.7%, and likely "north of 20%." But he projected that June will be an "inflection point" and the unemployment rate will start to "trend down" after that.

  • Hassett noted that consumer hesitation about returning to public spaces, like stores, restaurants and entertainment events, may slow economic recovery even as shops and venues reopen.
  • “You’re going to be starting at a number in the 20s and working your way down," Hassett said. "So of course, you could still not be back to full employment by September or October.”
  • Peak unemployment during the Great Depression hit 25%, according to the best estimates available.

The bottom line: Last month's jobs report was by far the worst report in U.S. history as the economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hassett cautioned that the worst is likely still to come.

Nearly every state across the U.S. reported historic unemployment levels last month, with Nevada, Michigan and Hawaii being among the hardest hit, according to new Labor Department data.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing its highest rate of joblessness since the Great Depression. The difference between the states' unemployed populations highlights how stay-at-home orders are disproportionately impacting some parts of the country more than others.

O'Brien: U.S. likely to impose sanctions if China moves ahead with Hong Kong law

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the U.S. government will likely impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law for Hong Kong that could constrain special region's autonomy.

Why it matters: O'Brien said the U.S. could revoke a special status that allows Hong Kong to function as an international financial hub, stating that it's "hard to see" how the financial community can remain in the city if the law is enacted.

Ohio governor condemns politics in face mask debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) denounced the partisanship that has infiltrated the debate over face masks in the U.S., telling NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday: "This is not about politics. ... It's about helping other people."

Why it matters: Face masks have become a political symbol for some Americans in the brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus, AP reports. 76% of Democrats say they wear a mask when leaving home, compared to 59% of Republicans, according to a poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

