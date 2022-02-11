A group of about 175 Black alumni of Harvard today will deliver a letter to the White House supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and is one of President Biden's top prospects for the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "We come from the South, North, East, and West. We are civic and corporate leaders, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, public school teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, and stay-at-home parents, among others," the letter says.

Judge Jackson knows how to build community and consensus. ... Judge Jackson would listen to diverse perspectives and assemble coalitions to accomplish objectives. Judge Jackson achieved a level of personal excellence in school that was legendary, but she also paid it forward by helping others, such as when she taught high school students to perform with poise and confidence in public speaking competitions.

State of play: President Biden told NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday, in an interview airing in part during the Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, that he has "taken about four people and done the deep dive."