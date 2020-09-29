Kentucky attorney general to release Breonna Taylor jury deliberations

Grand jury proceedings in the case of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman fatally shot by police, will be released on Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron confirmed to news outlets.

Driving the news: Cameron's announcement late Monday came hours after a judge granted an unnamed juror's court motion seeking the release of last week's transcripts and related recordings.

"The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body," Cameron said in his statement. "It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen."

Of note: NBC News reports the juror's petition states, "Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors."

The big picture: Taylor died during a police raid on her Louisville home on March 13. None of the three officers were indicted on homicide or manslaughter charges related to Taylor's death.