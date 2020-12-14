Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Kennedy focusing beyond Peace Corps

Joseph P. Kennedy III. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

While numerous people inside Washington have mentioned the possibility of outgoing Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III serving as the next director of the Peace Corps, the post isn't under discussion by the Biden transition and he is interested in other ways to serve the country, people familiar with the search tell Axios.

Why it matters: What seemed like a bright political future for Kennedy prematurely dimmed in September when he lost his primary to replace Sen. Edward Markey. Now, the Massachusetts Democrat is considering his next move, prompting talk of the Peace Corps post or U.S. attorney in Boston — neither of which have been discussed with him, the people said.

  • A person close to Kennedy said they had never heard U.S. attorney mentioned, and that while Kennedy loved his time in the Peace Corps, he would hope to serve the country in some other way than as its director. A Biden transition official said the Peace Corps job is not yet being actively discussed, and the official also did not believe Kennedy would be interested in the post.

Background: The Peace Corps was founded in 1961 by Kennedy's great-uncle, President John F. Kennedy. Its volunteers provide international social and economic assistance.

  • Its first leader, Sargent Shriver, was the husband of his great-aunt Eunice Shriver.
  • The agency's director and deputy director are appointed by the president. The Peace Corps is currently led by Josephine (Jody) Olsen.

Joseph Kennedy, a fluent Spanish speaker, served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic between his graduation from Stanford University and matriculation at Harvard Law School.

  • If he were to be named director, Kennedy would be the second RPCV — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer — to lead the agency, after Carol Bellamy.

Flashback: Kennedy once told U.S. News & World Report about an elderly man thanking the Peace Corps for providing his village with clean water.

  • "To me, that's what the Peace Corps is all about — the impact that simple acts of service can have across borders, generations and time," Kennedy said. "It's a lesson I carry with me every day.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

States prepare for pandemic-era Electoral College meeting

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tomorrow, state electors who'll finally cast their Electoral College votes formalizing Joe Biden's win, will gather in person at state capitols across the U.S., even during a pandemic.

Between the lines: Capitol compounds already provide security. But fear of unrest is heightening precautions. Meanwhile, states including California, Wisconsin, Maryland and New Mexico are live-streaming meetings so the public can watch safely from home.

Neal Rothschild
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Productivity in Congress tanked in 2020

Data: Quorum; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

"Twitter replaced floor debates in 2020," public affairs software firm Quorum writes in a new report, previewed by Axios, showing the 116th Congress as the least productive since the 1970s.

The big picture: Skyrocketing social media engagement and prolific numbers of bills filed that never went anywhere belie what happens when an increasingly divided and uncompromising Congress collides with an election-year pandemic.

Glen Johnson
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe

Robert O'Brien speaks during a visit to Brazil in October. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

National security adviser Robert O'Brien is taking his wife on a holiday tour of the romantic Mediterranean and European capitals, including seeking a private tour of the Louvre despite it being closed because of coronavirus restrictions, people familiar with the trip tell Axios.

Why it matters: The White House announced the Paris stop shortly after an inquiry from Axios, but the entirety of the trip — which also includes stops in Tel Aviv, Rome and London — is causing consternation among O'Brien's hosts and questions about the need for his wife to tag along.

