Conservatives back Rep. Ken Buck for top GOP antitrust role

Ken Buck. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

In a key sign conservatives are gunning for a Big Tech antitrust battle in the upcoming Biden administration, a number of prominent conservative groups are backing Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) to be the next ranking Republican on the House's antitrust panel, according to a letter shared with Axios.

Why it matters: The Colorado Republican has been a key voice in tech antitrust debates, recently finding common ground with committee chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on ideas to tamper the power and reach of Big Tech firms, which they have accused of anticompetitive behavior.

  • The House Judiciary Committee conducted a year-long investigation into Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, culminating in reports from Buck and the Democratic majority that outlined a vision for legislation.

What they're saying: Buck "has shown his dedication to standing up against Big Tech's censorship of conservative viewpoints," the conservative groups write.

  • "As these corporations have ventured to crush consumers and small business under their economic ambitions, Rep. Buck has immersed himself in Congressional efforts to promote meaningful policy reforms that support conservative principles."

Zoom in ... Among the three dozen signees: The Internet Accountability Project, a conservative-backed anti-big tech group; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Morton Blackwell, president of the Leadership Institute; L. Brent Bozell III, chairman of For America; and Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA.

What to watch: If Buck wins the ranking post, he'll have a prominent role to play in turning the antitrust subcommittee's ideas into legislation.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams McConnell for blocking vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) request to hold a vote on a House standalone measure that would boost the size of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: President Trump has demanded that the payments be increased, creating a rift between him and Senate GOP leadership ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber. He tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. "

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden's new COVID warning — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 MAX flies U.S. passengers for first time after 20-month halt

Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines on Tuesday flew Boeing's 737 MAX for the first time in nearly two years, having been grounded since March 2019 after a pair of crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people just months apart, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The fatal crashes led to huge damage to Boeing's reputation and billions of dollars in costs.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow