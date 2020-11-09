Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Fox News cuts away from McEnany press conference after baseless claims of voter fraud

Fox News cut away from a Trump campaign press conference by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday after she baselessly accused Democrats of "welcoming fraud" and "welcoming illegal voting" in the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign is pursuing a likely doomed legal fight to contest the results of the 2020 election based on the president's unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots stole the election from him.

The big picture: Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told CNN on Monday that no "credible incidents" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement had been reported to his office by the state's attorney general or secretary of state. A number of the Trump campaign's lawsuits have already been thrown out of court in several states.

What they're saying: "There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party," McEnany claimed.

  • "You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting."
  • Fox News' Neil Cavuto interrupted the broadcast and said: "Whoa, whoa, whoa ... Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing this."

He added: "I want to make sure that maybe they do have something back that up. But that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, we will take you back."

  • "So far, she started saying right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast."

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Leaked call audio shows Trump officials denying election results

Trump on election night. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Top Trump loyalists are trying to cling to power by firing critics, rehiring other loyalists, instructing federal government employees that the election isn't over yet, and threatening appointees that their future work prospects could get crushed if they try to abandon ship now.

Driving the news: In leaked audio of a Monday conference call with USAID staff, obtained by Axios, the agency's top-ranking official John Barsa told staff to "play until the whistle blows" and that "DC, at the end of the day, is a really small town" — which participants read as a threat to anyone who starts job hunting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Georgia's secretary of state to resign

Photo: Paras Griffin via Getty

Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R) on Monday called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to resign over what they said was his failure to deliver "honest and transparent elections."

Why it matters: Raffensperger, who dismissed the senators' demand, and Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) have said there is no credible evidence of systemic voter fraud in the state. President Trump has made baseless and unfounded claims that Democrats stole this year's election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow