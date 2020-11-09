Fox News cuts away from McEnany press conference after baseless claims of voter fraud

Fox News cut away from a Trump campaign press conference by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday after she baselessly accused Democrats of "welcoming fraud" and "welcoming illegal voting" in the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign is pursuing a likely doomed legal fight to contest the results of the 2020 election based on the president's unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots stole the election from him.

The big picture: Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told CNN on Monday that no "credible incidents" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement had been reported to his office by the state's attorney general or secretary of state. A number of the Trump campaign's lawsuits have already been thrown out of court in several states.

What they're saying: "There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party," McEnany claimed.

"You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting."

Fox News' Neil Cavuto interrupted the broadcast and said: "Whoa, whoa, whoa ... Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing this."

He added: "I want to make sure that maybe they do have something back that up. But that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, we will take you back."