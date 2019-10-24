Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a congressional staffer in possible violation of House rules, the panel said in a statement.

The big picture: The conservative website RedState published several articles over the weekend outlining the allegations, which Hill denies, per the Los Angeles Times.

What she's saying: The freshman lawmaker told The Hill, "The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me. I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain."

