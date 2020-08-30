34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Karen Bass: Purpose of Trump's visit to Kenosha is "to campaign and to agitate"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, criticized President Trump for his plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the only purpose of the trip is "to campaign and to agitate."

Why it matters: Kenosha has been rocked by violent protests since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, with clashes last week culminating in the shooting death of two people by a 17-year-old member of an armed right-wing group. Trump plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

What she's saying: "I think his visit has one purpose, and one purpose only, and that is to agitate things and to make things worse," Bass said.

  • "You know, what also happened in Portland too — you saw a parade of Trump supporters actually, actively shooting paintballs at peaceful protesters. And the president, in my opinion, encourages that. He actually retweeted the people firing paint guns."
  • "So I think he only means to agitate things. He is campaigning. It's clear his campaign is all about law and order, it's a throwback to the past, and he's going to do everything to disrupt law and order in this time."

The big picture: Bass did not respond when asked whether Democratic nominee Joe Biden should visit Kenosha. Biden plans to travel to an undisclosed location this week to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, per the New York Times.

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Biden to condemn violence and link "chaos" to Trump on visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to travel to an undisclosed location on Monday to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, the New York Times reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hans Nichols: Biden's apparent plans to travel and directly address the violence is an indication that the campaign is worried about losing ground on the law and order issue.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

1 killed in Portland amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

Details: It wasn't immediately clear if the death was connected to skirmishes that erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in the city, the Oregonian notes. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement they had opened a homicide investigation into the shooting, which happened at 8:46p.m.

