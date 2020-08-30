NYT: Biden to condemn violence and link "chaos" to Trump on visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to travel to an undisclosed location on Monday to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, the New York Times reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hans Nichols: Biden's apparent plans to travel and directly address the violence is an indication that the campaign is worried about losing ground on the law and order issue.

Of note: The report comes as Biden addressed the National Guard Association of America in a virtual meeting on Saturday.

What he's saying: "You’ve been called out to help keep the peace as the country continues to struggle and overcome our racial justice crisis," Biden said, noting the National Guard had been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, following unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

He also attacked President Trump, saying: "I promise you, as president, I'll never put you in the middle of politics or personal vendettas. I’ll never use the military as a prop or as a private militia to violate rights of fellow citizens. That’s not law and order. You don’t deserve that."

Axios has contacted Biden's campaign for comment on the New York Times report.

