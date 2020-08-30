20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Biden to condemn violence and link "chaos" to Trump on visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to travel to an undisclosed location on Monday to "condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded" on President Trump's watch, the New York Times reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Hans Nichols: Biden's apparent plans to travel and directly address the violence is an indication that the campaign is worried about losing ground on the law and order issue.

Of note: The report comes as Biden addressed the National Guard Association of America in a virtual meeting on Saturday.

What he's saying: "You’ve been called out to help keep the peace as the country continues to struggle and overcome our racial justice crisis," Biden said, noting the National Guard had been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, following unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

  • He also attacked President Trump, saying: "I promise you, as president, I'll never put you in the middle of politics or personal vendettas. I’ll never use the military as a prop or as a private militia to violate rights of fellow citizens. That’s not law and order. You don’t deserve that."
  • Axios has contacted Biden's campaign for comment on the New York Times report.


4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Zuckerberg: Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing Kenosha militia page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking in Germany in February. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing the page of a militia group that posted a call to arms in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the company’s CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a company Q&A.

Why it matters: Buzzfeed News reported Friday that the page for the Kenosha Guard militia group and its "Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property" event listing was flagged to Facebook moderators at least 455 times after its creation.


Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats fear that protests could help Trump win

Protesters confront Sen. Rand Paul outside the White House early Friday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Democrats close to Joe Biden increasingly fear the looting and violence in cities could help President Trump, especially among the few undecided or wavering Americans.

Why it matters: This is a huge story that helps explain the state of the race, with some Democrats panicking that Trump could win.


Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Between the lines of Trump's RNC speech

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

After spending four years pushing away all but his hardest core, President Trump used the Republican National Convention to try to belatedly reel back big swaths of the electorate who like his policies but don't like him.

The state of play: The Trump campaign is gambling that even Americans who hate his style will ultimately vote on what they think affects them most directly.

