Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Kansas mayor resigns following threats over mask mandate

The State Capitol of Kansas, in Topeka, where protesters rallied in April against the state's stay-at-home order then in place. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A western Kansas mayor submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday after receiving threats to her wellbeing for her public support of a face mask mandate.

Why it matters: Public officials have received increasing backlash and threats for actions taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately. But I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down."
— Excerpt from Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw's letter

Driving the news: Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw faced aggression via phone and email after a USA Today article last Friday quoted her support for a mask mandate.

  • The vote to impose a mask mandate carried on Nov. 16, and Warshaw told the Dodge City Daily Globe she had no regrets voting in favor of the mandate.
  • Dodge City's surrounding county — which has about 33,600 residents — has seen 4,914 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, per AP.

The big picture: Officials to receive threats over mask mandates include mayor of Wichita, Kansas, who received a violent kidnap warning, and a Green Bay City Council in Connecticut who received multiple threats of physical harm.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Nov 2, 2020 - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccineFDA review confirms Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Biden warns Americans of pain his presidency will inherit.
  4. Business: Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: "Netherlands is closing down" — London to close bars and restaurants — Germany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas.
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: New enthusiasm for the shot.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Oct 9, 2020 - Health

Washington's big contact tracing problem

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The D.C. Health Department is trying to jump-start contact tracing efforts around the White House's coronavirus outbreak. Tracing has been inadequate so far even as cases spread deeper into the city.

The big picture: The White House has decided not to move forward with recommended public health protocols of contact tracing and testing since President Trump tested positive for the virus. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow