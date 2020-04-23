1 hour ago - Health

Kansas governor: "Way too early to call" whether schools will be open in fall

Axios

Photo: Axios Events

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that it's "way too early to call" whether the states' schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Kelly was one of the fastest governors in the country to move to close school buildings at the start of the outbreak, making that decision in mid-March. She added that the state would "prepare for the worst" in anticipation of a second wave of the virus in the fall and be prepared whether school buildings were open or shut.

  • School closings have had a domino effect on students' and families' everyday lives, especially as many parents rely on schools for child care or to provide their children with meals.

The state of play: Kelly said that the decision to close schools was only taken after a group of advisers "worked all night, all day for about 4 days and put together a very comprehensive, very thorough package of learning tools for our kids."

  • She noted the concerns that schools provide a wealth of resources for children beyond education, but acted decisively to provide "certainty about what was going to happen."

Go deeper: Virus-driven shift to online classes brings home the digital divide

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Kansas governor: "We are waiting to see" on coronavirus bailout for states

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told Axios' Kim Hart on Thursday that her state is currently "waiting to see" what type of coronavirus bailout the federal government will offer state and local governments.

The state of play: Kelly said her state is looking at a billion-dollar deficit over the next two fiscal years on education. "We also know it's likely the federal government will be providing a stimulus package for state and local governments and we are waiting to see what that looks like," she said

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

CDC director attempts to clarify "second wave" remarks after Trump backlash

CDC Director Robert Redfield clarified comments he made in an interview with the Washington Post about the second wave of the coronavirus, stating at a press conference Wednesday that the winter outbreak won't necessarily be "worse," but rather "more difficult" because it will coincide with the seasonal flu.

Why it matters: President Trump called the headline in the Post — "CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating" — "ridiculous" and "fake news." Redfield said he found the headline "inappropriate" but that he was accurately quoted in the story, and that he hopes it will help convince Americans to get a flu shot.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health